Dr. Himabindu Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Himabindu Reddy, MD
Dr. Himabindu Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 546-1908
USMD Burleson Clinic12608 South Fwy Ste 140, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 546-1689
USMD Fort Worth Alliance Clinic10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 250, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 546-1337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took over my care when my doctor left the practice. I only saw her twice. I had a July appointment I had to reschedule because I had covid. She didn't have an appointment until October. The day before my appointment I received an email rescheduling it for another three weeks at this time I had not seen her in nearly a year. I told them to forget it I would find another rheumatologist. My pcp did blood work and I am having a bad flare up so she referred me to another rheumatologist. Hopefully I will get an appointment soon.
About Dr. Himabindu Reddy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1780658708
Education & Certifications
- Utx Sw Mc
- Sinai Grace Detroit Mc
- Osmania Med Coll
