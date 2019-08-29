Overview

Dr. Himadri Dasgupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bamberg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Lexington Medical Center and Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dasgupta works at MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Bamberg in Bamberg, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC and Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.