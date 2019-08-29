Dr. Himadri Dasgupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasgupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Himadri Dasgupta, MD
Dr. Himadri Dasgupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bamberg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Lexington Medical Center and Regional Medical Center.
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Bamberg506 North St, Bamberg, SC 29003 Directions
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Laurel St. Medical Pavilion2001 Laurel St # 300, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Palmetto Park Blvd.108 Palmetto Park Blvd Ste C, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Dasgupta has been my cardiologist for many years. He has seen me through several Heart Caths. He takes time to explain the reason or reasons he thinks certain test are needed. Very easy to talk with and bedside manner is very pleasing. I would recommend him to anyone and will continue to do so.
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- Male
- 1265489512
- Allegheny University Hosps|Geisinger Med Center
- Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Lexington Medical Center
- Regional Medical Center
Dr. Dasgupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dasgupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dasgupta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dasgupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasgupta has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasgupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dasgupta speaks Bengali.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasgupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasgupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasgupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasgupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.