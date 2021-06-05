See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Himali Jayakody, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Himali Jayakody, MD

Dr. Himali Jayakody, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONAKRY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Jayakody works at PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY AND NEUROLOGY SPECIALISTS in Tampa, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jayakody's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Epilepsy and Neurology Specialists
    508 S Habana Ave Ste 340, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 873-7367
  2. 2
    Pediatric Physician Services Inc
    601 5th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 767-3333

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Headache
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 05, 2021
    Dr. Jayakody is a great doctor. My son has been under her care for over a year. My son's condition is very rare and he had to go through so many visits to the specialists and testing. Dr. Jayakody has been supportive throughout the whole process and gave him a proper diagnosis and treatment option. She always takes her time to answer our questions and discuss with our concerns. Highly recommended!
    Jun 05, 2021
    About Dr. Himali Jayakody, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346479854
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONAKRY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Himali Jayakody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayakody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jayakody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jayakody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jayakody has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayakody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayakody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayakody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayakody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayakody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

