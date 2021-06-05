Overview of Dr. Himali Jayakody, MD

Dr. Himali Jayakody, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONAKRY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Jayakody works at PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY AND NEUROLOGY SPECIALISTS in Tampa, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.