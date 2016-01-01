Overview of Dr. Himangi Kaushal, MD

Dr. Himangi Kaushal, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Med College Amritsar India and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kaushal works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.