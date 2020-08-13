Overview

Dr. Himani Chandra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Chandra works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Endocrinology and Rheumatology in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.