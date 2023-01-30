Overview of Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal, MD

Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prattville, AL. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Aggarwal works at Jackson Urology in Prattville, AL with other offices in Montgomery, AL and Greenville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.