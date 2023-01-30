Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prattville, AL. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Urology and Urogynecology1840 E Main St, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 293-8273
Jackson Hospital1722 Pine St Ste 503, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-8273
Urology and Urogynecology321 Greenville Byp, Greenville, AL 36037 Directions (334) 293-8273
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Had penile prosthesis. Changed my life. Very happy.
- Urology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1316106164
- U T Southwestern
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Duke University
- Kasturba Med Coll
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology

