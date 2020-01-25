Dr. Himanshu Chandarana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandarana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Himanshu Chandarana, MD
Overview of Dr. Himanshu Chandarana, MD
Dr. Himanshu Chandarana, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Bj Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Chandarana's Office Locations
Himanshu Chandarana, MD3380 66th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 380-6344
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A patient for over 20 yrs. Very best care, compassion and keeping me informed. He is the best in St Petersburg! Yes, he has my recommendation!
About Dr. Himanshu Chandarana, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1114915444
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Medical School - New Brunswick
- Rutgers Medical School - New Brunswick
- Rutgers Medical School - New Brunswick
- Bj Medical College
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandarana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandarana accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandarana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandarana has seen patients for Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandarana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chandarana speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandarana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandarana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandarana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandarana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.