Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD

Pediatrics
2.6 (36)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD

Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Patel works at Central Jersey Pediatrics in North Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Dayton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Jersey Pediatrics PC
    1553 Ruth Rd Ste 2, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 646-8468
  2. 2
    Central Jersey Pediatrics
    401 Ridge Rd Ste 2, Dayton, NJ 08810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 646-8506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oct 04, 2016
Dr.Patel has been caring for my children from past 17 years and he has gone above and beyond to take care of my children during their illness and I couldn't be more happier. He has always taken time to listen to our concerns and has treated my children where the other doctors have refused. I have to mention that the scheduled appointments are always on time and prompt call back from the doctor when requested.
Chitra in Basking Ridge, NJ — Oct 04, 2016
About Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Gujarati and Hindi
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1336188622
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Mp Shah Med Coll
Internship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.