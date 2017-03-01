Overview of Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD

Dr. Himanshu Patel, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Patel works at University Of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.