Dr. Pathak accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Himanshu Pathak, MD
Overview
Dr. Himanshu Pathak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSIDAD DR. RENI FAVALORO / INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE CIENCIAS and is affiliated with Carlinville Area Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, Pana Community Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 619 E Mason St Ste 4, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 788-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlinville Area Hospital
- Hillsboro Area Hospital
- Pana Community Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pathak?
Outstanding knowledge, and very welcoming, explains everything, couldn’t ask for for a better doctor. I actually left a previous cardiologist that was good, to continue my care with Dr. Pathak.
About Dr. Himanshu Pathak, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1700054939
Education & Certifications
- FUNDACIIN UNIVERSIDAD DR. RENI FAVALORO / INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE CIENCIAS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pathak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pathak has seen patients for Hypertension, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pathak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.