Dr. Himanshu Shukla, MD

Cardiology
3.7 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Himanshu Shukla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University Of Missouri Columbia|University Of Oklahoma College Of Med

Dr. Shukla works at Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ, Laveen, AZ, Queen Creek, AZ, Coolidge, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute LLC
    10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 501, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
  2. 2
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute
    1940 S Country Club Dr Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute
    2563 S Val Vista Dr Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
  4. 4
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute
    3552 W Baseline Rd Ste 140, Laveen, AZ 85339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
  5. 5
    Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute
    706 N McQueen Rd Ste 109, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
  6. 6
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute Queen Creek Location
    21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 134, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
  7. 7
    Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute
    151 W Central Ave, Coolidge, AZ 85128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
  8. 8
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute
    6401 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
  9. 9
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute Tempe Location
    1255 W Rio Salado Pkwy Ste 107, Tempe, AZ 85281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Chagas Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cardiovascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Block Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Malformation Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Stenosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
ICD Monitoring Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Ludwig's Angina Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Mar 13, 2021
    How do I contact his office? I've tried the phone and nobody answers.
    Craig-O — Mar 13, 2021
    About Dr. Himanshu Shukla, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285627703
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Missouri Columbia|University Of Oklahoma College Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hospital of Columbia St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center/Columbia University
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Himanshu Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

