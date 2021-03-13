Dr. Himanshu Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Himanshu Shukla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Himanshu Shukla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University Of Missouri Columbia|University Of Oklahoma College Of Med
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute LLC10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 501, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
2
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute1940 S Country Club Dr Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 889-1573Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute2563 S Val Vista Dr Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
4
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute3552 W Baseline Rd Ste 140, Laveen, AZ 85339 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
5
Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute706 N McQueen Rd Ste 109, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
6
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute Queen Creek Location21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 134, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
7
Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute151 W Central Ave, Coolidge, AZ 85128 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
8
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute6401 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
9
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute Tempe Location1255 W Rio Salado Pkwy Ste 107, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 889-1573
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
About Dr. Himanshu Shukla, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1285627703
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Columbia|University Of Oklahoma College Of Med
- University Hospital of Columbia St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center/Columbia University
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shukla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shukla speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
