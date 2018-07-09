Overview of Dr. Himansu Shah, MD

Dr. Himansu Shah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, North Vista Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Signature Institute Aesthetic in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.