Dr. K De Silva, MD
Overview of Dr. K De Silva, MD
Dr. K De Silva, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. De Silva works at
Dr. De Silva's Office Locations
K Himasiri De Silva MD Inc.810 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 532-6811
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. De Silva is extremely qualified and I feel he truly cares about my well-being. He has the kindest eyes and manner. I feel thoroughly understood and cared-for. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. K De Silva, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rollman Psych Inst & U Cincinnati
- Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Silva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Silva accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Silva works at
Dr. De Silva has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Silva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. De Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Silva.
