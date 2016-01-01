See All Hematologists in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Hina Naqvi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Hina Naqvi, MD

Hematology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hina Naqvi, MD

Dr. Hina Naqvi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Naqvi works at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Naqvi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore University Hospital
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 380-9185
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology
    1999 Marcus Ave Ste 308, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 883-0122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Cancer
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Naqvi?

    Photo: Dr. Hina Naqvi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hina Naqvi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Naqvi to family and friends

    Dr. Naqvi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Naqvi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hina Naqvi, MD.

    About Dr. Hina Naqvi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619140365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hina Naqvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naqvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naqvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naqvi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naqvi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naqvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naqvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hina Naqvi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.