Dr. Hina Naqvi, MD
Overview of Dr. Hina Naqvi, MD
Dr. Hina Naqvi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Naqvi works at
Dr. Naqvi's Office Locations
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (845) 380-9185Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology1999 Marcus Ave Ste 308, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 883-0122
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Hina Naqvi, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1619140365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
