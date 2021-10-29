Overview

Dr. Hina Rizvi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Rizvi works at Advance Wound Care & Hyperbaric Specialists of Texas in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.