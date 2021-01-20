Dr. Hina Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hina Siddiqui, MD
Overview
Dr. Hina Siddiqui, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Huntsville Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Rhythm Associates PA - Shenandoah920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 300, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 805-3602
-
2
Heart Rhythm Associates PA - Huntsville119 Medical Park Ln Ste B, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (281) 317-4650
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?
Dr. Siddiqui is one of the most conscientious, thorough and personable physicians practicing today. Her bedside manner is exceptional and it would be a ginormous mistake to not have her as your cardiologist.
About Dr. Hina Siddiqui, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1770620957
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Houston
- University of Texas Houston
- University of Texas Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.