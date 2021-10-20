Dr. Hind Kettani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kettani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hind Kettani, MD
Overview of Dr. Hind Kettani, MD
Dr. Hind Kettani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UniversitÃˆ Hassan II de Casablanca FacultÃˆ de MÃˆdecine et de Pharmacie|UNIVERSITY HASSAN I / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Kettani's Office Locations
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Neuroscience at Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-7725
2
3
4
5
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kettani is the answer to my prayers. For the first time in years my headaches are controlled. She is knowledgeable, thorough and most of all caring. I have the up most confidence in Dr.Kettani, I highly recommend.
About Dr. Hind Kettani, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Moroccan Arabic
- 1982832952
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College (Metropolitan) Program|Saint Vincent's Hospital Manhattan
- UniversitÃˆ Hassan II de Casablanca FacultÃˆ de MÃˆdecine et de Pharmacie|UNIVERSITY HASSAN I / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Epilepsy
Dr. Kettani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kettani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kettani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kettani has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kettani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kettani speaks Arabic, French and Moroccan Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kettani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kettani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kettani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kettani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.