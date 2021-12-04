Dr. Hind Obid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hind Obid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hind Obid, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Obid works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marwan Obid M.d.951 W 23RD ST, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 785-0699
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Obid?
Very capable and knowledgeable team of Doctors here. After one year of testing and several specialists referred by my PCP and still no diagnosis I came here. Dr Hind has not only found the problem but treatment has been successful and I am finally getting better.
About Dr. Hind Obid, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1043298151
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obid works at
Dr. Obid has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Obid speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Obid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.