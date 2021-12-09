Dr. Hing Luong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hing Luong, MD
Overview of Dr. Hing Luong, MD
Dr. Hing Luong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Luong's Office Locations
Hing B Luong MD3240 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93702 Directions (559) 486-4324
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luong?
I have been a patient of Dr. Loung for a very long time. Since I was a child( about age 12) and now that I am 29 I can definitely say I appreciate that I can walk in at anytime of the day and be seen. Yes it is not fancy so if you want a fancy place or a place where they take only appointments where you have to wait months just to be seen, go somewhere else and pay them. I very much appreciate the service Dr. Loung and his staff has given me and my family and I will be sadden when I have to find another family physician.
About Dr. Hing Luong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hmong
- 1588755722
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Luong speaks Hmong.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Luong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.