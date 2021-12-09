Overview of Dr. Hing Luong, MD

Dr. Hing Luong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Luong works at Hing B Luong MD in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.