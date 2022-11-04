Overview of Dr. Hing-Sheung Fung, MD

Dr. Hing-Sheung Fung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Fung works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinic in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.