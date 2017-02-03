Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hingson Chun, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hingson Chun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-2547
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Chun is excellent! He is up-to-date on the latest technology and medical findings. He also explains things in layman's terms and helps me feel comfortable about asking questions. To top it off, he has a great sense of humor.
About Dr. Hingson Chun, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Dr. Chun has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
