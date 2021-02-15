See All Interventional Cardiologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Hinh Keith Nguyen, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.8 (59)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hinh Keith Nguyen, MD

Dr. Hinh Keith Nguyen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital South, Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Heart Hospital and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Heart Plaza One in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Heart Plaza One
    6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 130, San Antonio, TX 78201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 756-5058
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway
    1100 McCullough Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 756-5059

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • Methodist Hospital South
  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Blood Vessel Blockage Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Michael T Ward — Feb 15, 2021
    About Dr. Hinh Keith Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1225139736
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Rochester Medical Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwest
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
