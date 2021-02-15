Dr. Hinh Keith Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hinh Keith Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hinh Keith Nguyen, MD
Dr. Hinh Keith Nguyen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital South, Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Heart Hospital and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Heart Plaza One6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 130, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (210) 756-5058Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway1100 McCullough Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 756-5059
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Methodist Hospital South
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
In 2016 I had a sudden heart blockage twelve hours after undergoing a total hip replacement. Dr. Nguyen saved my life, for which I will always be grateful. I give him the highest recommendation possible.
About Dr. Hinh Keith Nguyen, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1225139736
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester Medical Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwest
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.