Dr. Hinna Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Hinna Khan, MD
Dr. Hinna Khan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Rush Copley Medical Group Pediatrics - Ridge2121 Ridge Ave Ste 101, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 820-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Khan she has been the pediatrician for both of my children for the last 5years.
About Dr. Hinna Khan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
- Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
