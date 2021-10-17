Overview of Dr. Hinrich Staecker, MD

Dr. Hinrich Staecker, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Neurotology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Staecker works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.