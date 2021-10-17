Dr. Hinrich Staecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hinrich Staecker, MD
Overview of Dr. Hinrich Staecker, MD
Dr. Hinrich Staecker, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Neurotology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Staecker works at
Dr. Staecker's Office Locations
-
1
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 310787 Nall Ave Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
University of Kansas Hospital3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6701Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went to about 6 other doctors before I found this smart doctor to diagnose a rare brain condition, in 5-10 minutes of reading my CT Scan (that a Neurologist in a different location altogether never saw). I consulted with ENT docs, etc that my PCP had referred me to and got nowhere. I found Dr Staecker via another specialist at KU, by luck of being in right place at right time and asking right things! This man is brilliant, from all I have heard from other docs and nurses in the KC area. His nurse (?) Roberta (spelling is probably incorrect, I apologize if that is so) went above and beyond to help me get an appointment at a Neurologist who is best with my condition, possibly best in KC area(?). She is so kind, caring and patient and very reliable. Dr. Staecker, I hope you know how great she is, she is a keeper! Thank you Dr Staecker and Roberta, I finally am getting close to getting to hopefully end this long nightmare I have been enduring for nearly 2 1/2 years!
About Dr. Hinrich Staecker, MD
- Neurotology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1518909050
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
