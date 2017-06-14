Dr. Hintsa Tewoldemedhin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tewoldemedhin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hintsa Tewoldemedhin, MD
Overview of Dr. Hintsa Tewoldemedhin, MD
Dr. Hintsa Tewoldemedhin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tewoldemedhin works at
Dr. Tewoldemedhin's Office Locations
-
1
Mid Ohio Nephrology and Hypertension LLC1910 Tamarack Rd, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 788-8441
-
2
Pataskala Dialysis Center642 E Broad St, Pataskala, OH 43062 Directions (740) 964-1306
-
3
Fmc Dialysis Services Mound Builders65 S Terrace Ave, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 522-2955
-
4
Mid Ohio Nephrology And Hypertension LLC1303 W Main St, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 788-8441
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tewoldemedhin?
I am in kidney failure. Dr. Tewolde always listens to my concerns. I trust him with my life. I see a heart doctor & a family doctor. A couple times these doctors have prescribed a med that hurt my kidneys more, so now I let Dr Tewolde know what has been prescribed before I start taking a new med. If he says it's not safe, I won't take the new med. He is a very caring Dr.
About Dr. Hintsa Tewoldemedhin, MD
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1033168554
Education & Certifications
- ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tewoldemedhin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tewoldemedhin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tewoldemedhin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tewoldemedhin works at
Dr. Tewoldemedhin speaks Amharic.
Dr. Tewoldemedhin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tewoldemedhin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tewoldemedhin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tewoldemedhin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.