Dr. Hintsa Tewoldemedhin, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hintsa Tewoldemedhin, MD

Dr. Hintsa Tewoldemedhin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tewoldemedhin works at Mid Ohio Nephrology and Hypertension LLC in Newark, OH with other offices in Pataskala, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Tewoldemedhin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Ohio Nephrology and Hypertension LLC
    1910 Tamarack Rd, Newark, OH 43055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 788-8441
  2. 2
    Pataskala Dialysis Center
    642 E Broad St, Pataskala, OH 43062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 964-1306
  3. 3
    Fmc Dialysis Services Mound Builders
    65 S Terrace Ave, Newark, OH 43055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 522-2955
  4. 4
    Mid Ohio Nephrology And Hypertension LLC
    1303 W Main St, Newark, OH 43055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 788-8441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Licking Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Kidney Failure
Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Kidney Failure

Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 14, 2017
    I am in kidney failure. Dr. Tewolde always listens to my concerns. I trust him with my life. I see a heart doctor & a family doctor. A couple times these doctors have prescribed a med that hurt my kidneys more, so now I let Dr Tewolde know what has been prescribed before I start taking a new med. If he says it's not safe, I won't take the new med. He is a very caring Dr.
    Newark, OH — Jun 14, 2017
    About Dr. Hintsa Tewoldemedhin, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic
    NPI Number
    • 1033168554
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

