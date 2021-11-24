Dr. Hedayat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirad Hedayat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hirad Hedayat, MD
Dr. Hirad Hedayat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Hedayat's Office Locations
Princeton Pike Internal Medicine3100 Princeton Pike Bldg 3, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (844) 464-6387
Drexel Neurosciences Institute219 N Broad St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (844) 464-6387
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Froedtert for a second opinion after having a ruptured aneurysm repaired and learning I had 2 more brain aneurysms. Since then, I have had 3 aneurysms repaired (the two previously found and another found by Dr. Hedayat. He and the team at Froedtert are amazing! I went back to work full time a month after my last surgery and absolutely no one could tell I had just had surgery....much less, one involving a craniotomy!!! Dr. Hedayat and the other members of his team were nothing short of professional. Not only did they explain my options and everything involved in the procedures, they showed compassion and made me feel at ease. I've been told I am very fortunate for how well I have come through everything, and I credit Dr. Hedayat and Froedtert Hospital's Neurology Team. They are th he BEST!
About Dr. Hirad Hedayat, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1174843437
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hedayat has seen patients for Cerebral Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hedayat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hedayat speaks Persian.
