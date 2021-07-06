Dr. Hiral Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiral Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Hiral Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annandale, VA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Reston Hospital Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Locations
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Falls Church3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 306, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 359-8640Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Scnv1830 Town Center Dr Ste 101, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 512-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel spent time explaining my procedure in March 2021. I felt like he really cared for what I was experiencing health wise and shared my concerns. I have the highest regard for him and wish there were more physicians like him.
About Dr. Hiral Patel, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1285888016
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
