Overview

Dr. Hiral Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annandale, VA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Reston Hospital Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Falls Church in Annandale, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.