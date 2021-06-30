Dr. Hiral Shah III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiral Shah III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hiral Shah III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA.
Dr. Shah III works at
Eastern Pennsylvania Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists PC1501 N Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 110, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 821-2828
Lvpg Ophthalmology - Palmer Township3701 Corriere Rd Ste 17, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 821-2828
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
A great doctor. Spends time with you, explains things well. He even personally calls to give you the results of testing. He is a caring doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati
- 1093862666
- Gastroenterology
