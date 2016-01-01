Overview of Dr. Hiral Shah, MD

Dr. Hiral Shah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at ColumbiaDoctors - 685 White Plains Road in Eastchester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.