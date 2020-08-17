Overview of Dr. Hiram Carrasquillo, MD

Dr. Hiram Carrasquillo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Carrasquillo works at Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.