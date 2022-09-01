Overview of Dr. Hiren Parekh, MD

Dr. Hiren Parekh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Parekh works at Arlington Eye Physicians in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.