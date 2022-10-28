Dr. Hiren Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiren Patel, DO
Dr. Hiren Patel, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Newton-Wellesley Hospital2000 Washington St Ste 541, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (774) 517-7555
New England Baptist Hospital125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Directions (617) 754-5354Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel is the real deal..truly about results not the money.. after reviewing my case I did need a double t-lift spinal fusion.. he made sure I was well informed through out the entire process and knew what to expect through the surgery and my after care. He is patient and makes tou feel comfortable asking any questions, even the silly ones..lol my surgery was fantastic, I was off pain meds 8 days after my surgery (my decision) but honestly I did not need them I was not in any pain. I would highly recommend d Dr. Patel to anyone needing an exceptional doctor! He truly cares about his patients with a lifetime of follow up..im in the best care with Dr patel!
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1093003683
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
