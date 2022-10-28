Overview of Dr. Hiren Patel, DO

Dr. Hiren Patel, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.