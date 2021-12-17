Dr. Hiren Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiren Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Hiren Patel, MD
Dr. Hiren Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Nhl Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Cardiology & Vascular Care Center3115 Harbor Blvd Ste 106, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6730Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Patel. He focuses on identifying and heading off problems before they turn into an emergency. He obviously cares about his patients and is never rushed ... he listens ... and yes, you may encounter some wait time but that is because he spends time with his patients. He actually noticed us sitting in an ER waiting room one evening and came rushing over to check why we were there. Sorry, but most cardiologists would never even notice who was sitting in a crowded room, much less recognize their patients wearing masks as they waited.
About Dr. Hiren Patel, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1114951225
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Illinois
- University of Illinois
- Nhl Municipal Medical College
