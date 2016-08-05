Dr. Hirenkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hirenkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hirenkumar Patel, MD
Dr. Hirenkumar Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Marshall, MI. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Oaklawn Medical Group - Primary Care215 E Mansion St Ste 1E, Marshall, MI 49068 Directions (269) 781-3938
Parkview Specialty Physicians3816 New Vision Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-8820
Parkview Hospital Randallia11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (269) 781-3938
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Oaklawn Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is a good doctor takes time to explain things and seemed very interested in his patient very thorough and precise
About Dr. Hirenkumar Patel, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.