Overview of Dr. Hirenkumar Patel, MD

Dr. Hirenkumar Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Marshall, MI. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Oaklawn Medical Group in Marshall, MI with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.