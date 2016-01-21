Dr. Beck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiroko Beck, MD
Overview
Dr. Hiroko Beck, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Beck works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group - Heart Care at Central Ocala125 SW 11th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 354-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart Care & Surgical Specialists at Deerwood1720 SE 16th Ave Ste 303, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 368-1661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a registered nurse and specialize in cardiology for many many years. There is NO other physician I would trust more than Dr Beck. She is brilliant, she is caring and takes a personal interest in her patients, and she is a perfectionist at what she does.
About Dr. Hiroko Beck, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck works at
Dr. Beck has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
