Dr. Hiroo Takayama, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hiroo Takayama, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from SHIATSU ACADEMY OF TOKYO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Takayama works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
In the spring of 2019 I was diagnosed with an ascending aortic aneurysm that required immediate attention due to its size and my genetic background. At the time, I was a very healthy 53 year old male and the aneurysm was found while searching for a cause of anemia that turned out to be Lyme. He and his team were one of several such surgical teams I considered to take on the valve sparing procedure. The surgery happened on May 19, 2019 and I was out of the hospital in 4 days. He did an outstanding job from start to finish, and I have had a very full recovery having successfully returned to endurance sports. I waited this long to submit my review so that I could deliver it with confidence to other people considering his care. He and his team are extremely experienced and world class (if not the best) at performing these complicated procedures (valve sparing aortic aneurysm repair). Thank You!
About Dr. Hiroo Takayama, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1063522001
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- University Of Tokyo
- SHIATSU ACADEMY OF TOKYO
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takayama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takayama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takayama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takayama works at
Dr. Takayama has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Aortic Dissection and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takayama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Takayama speaks Japanese and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Takayama. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takayama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takayama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takayama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.