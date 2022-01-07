Overview

Dr. Hiroo Takayama, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from SHIATSU ACADEMY OF TOKYO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Takayama works at CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Aortic Dissection and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.