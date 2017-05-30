See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Hiroshi Mitsumoto, MD

Neurology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hiroshi Mitsumoto, MD

Dr. Hiroshi Mitsumoto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Tufts New England Medical Center|Tufts University

Dr. Mitsumoto works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mitsumoto's Office Locations

  1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Evoked Potential Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation

Evoked Potential Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Blood Test
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
EMG (Electromyography)
Essential Tremor
Genetic Testing
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Lumbar Puncture
Medication Management
Motor Neuron Disease
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
Muscle Biopsy
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Neuromuscular Diseases
Polyneuropathy
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 30, 2017
    What a wonderful, caring and compassionate doctor! We brought my mother-in-law to see Dr. Mitsumoto after seeing other neurologists. He was the only one that actually gave my mother-in-law help in managing her symptoms and hope in managing her disease. He was extremely through in his physical evaluation and asked very detailed questions regarding her medical history. He spent a good 1 1/2 hours with us. We are so happy we went to see him!!!
    Toms River, NJ — May 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hiroshi Mitsumoto, MD
    About Dr. Hiroshi Mitsumoto, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1053480384
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Tufts New England Medical Center|Tufts University
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital|Mercy Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hiroshi Mitsumoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitsumoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitsumoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitsumoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitsumoto works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mitsumoto’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitsumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitsumoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitsumoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitsumoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

