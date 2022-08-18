Dr. Hirshel Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hirshel Kahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hirshel Kahn, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Kahn works at
Locations
-
1
Staten Island2627B Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-8101
-
2
Femhealth Gynecology PC5 Harrison St Frnt A, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 619-0666
-
3
Kahn Dermatology - Staten Island2627C Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-8101
-
4
Oda Primary Care Health Center74 Wallabout St, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (718) 260-4600
- 5 110 Duane St, New York, NY 10007 Directions (212) 619-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience, Dr. Kahn made me feel very comfortable and was very thorough. The office is run very well, short wait time, no overbooking, the staff is both pleasant and helpful. The doctor was very professional, intelligent and has very good bedside manners. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Hirshel Kahn, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1700890159
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center|Mt Sinai School Of Med|Vet Affairs Med Center
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Anatomic Pathology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kahn works at
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods.