Dr. Hirshel Kahn, MD

Dermatopathology
4.7 (106)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hirshel Kahn, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Kahn works at Advanced Dermatology, P.C. in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Staten Island
    2627B Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 351-8101
  2. 2
    Femhealth Gynecology PC
    5 Harrison St Frnt A, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 619-0666
  3. 3
    Kahn Dermatology - Staten Island
    2627C Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 351-8101
  4. 4
    Oda Primary Care Health Center
    74 Wallabout St, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 260-4600
  5. 5
    110 Duane St, New York, NY 10007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 619-0666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Great experience, Dr. Kahn made me feel very comfortable and was very thorough. The office is run very well, short wait time, no overbooking, the staff is both pleasant and helpful. The doctor was very professional, intelligent and has very good bedside manners. Highly recommended.
    — Aug 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Hirshel Kahn, MD
    About Dr. Hirshel Kahn, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700890159
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center|Mt Sinai School Of Med|Vet Affairs Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic Pathology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hirshel Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

