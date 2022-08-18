Overview

Dr. Hirshel Kahn, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Kahn works at Advanced Dermatology, P.C. in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.