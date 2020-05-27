Overview of Dr. Hisa Yamaguchi, MD

Dr. Hisa Yamaguchi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Yamaguchi works at Eastside Surgical Associates in Snellville, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.