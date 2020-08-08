Dr. Hisham Allababidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allababidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Allababidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hisham Allababidi, MD
Dr. Hisham Allababidi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Deaconess Gateway Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Allababidi works at
Dr. Allababidi's Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists Indianapolis5230 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-5904
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Gateway Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor, highly recommended
About Dr. Hisham Allababidi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1710913470
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University, Detroit, Endocrinology
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Damascus University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allababidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allababidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allababidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allababidi has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allababidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allababidi speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Allababidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allababidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allababidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allababidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.