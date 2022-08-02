Dr. Alrefai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hisham Alrefai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hisham Alrefai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health Louisville, King's Daughters' Health, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Alrefai works at
Locations
-
1
Frager Associates Inc3906 S DuPont Sq Ste E, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-8218
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Baptist Health Louisville
- King's Daughters' Health
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is the kind of doctor you look for in life but rarely find. Outstanding manner, very knowledgable, and he stays on top of treatment.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hindi
- 1811962350
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Alrefai has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alrefai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
