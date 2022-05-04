Overview of Dr. Hisham Arar, MD

Dr. Hisham Arar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati (COM) and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Arar works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.