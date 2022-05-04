See All Ophthalmologists in Blue Ash, OH
Dr. Hisham Arar, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (157)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hisham Arar, MD

Dr. Hisham Arar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati (COM) and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.

Dr. Arar works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Arar's Office Locations

    Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash
    1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-5133
    Cincinnati Eye Institute
    2450 Kipling Ave Ste G05, Cincinnati, OH 45239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 542-2300
    Cincinnati Eye Institute
    222 Piedmont Ave Ste 1700, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-7290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health-West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Cataract
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases

Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 157 ratings
    Patient Ratings (157)
    5 Star
    (142)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 04, 2022
    I’ve been seeing Dr Arar for a few years, knowing I’d likely need cataract surgery at some point. He identified and referred me for another retinal issue, then helped coordinate both surgeries at the same time. At my annual checkups he’s very thorough, and communicates very clearly the status of my eyes. His staff are very professional and skillful with their parts of the assessment. I highly recommend Dr Arar and his team at CEI.
    C Cotton — May 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Hisham Arar, MD
    About Dr. Hisham Arar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609833342
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Cincinnati Hosp Holmes Division
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati (COM)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hisham Arar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Arar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arar has seen patients for Cataract, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    157 patients have reviewed Dr. Arar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

