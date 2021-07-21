See All Podiatric Surgeons in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Hisham Ashry, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Hisham Ashry, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.1 (26)
Map Pin Small Boynton Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hisham Ashry, DPM

Dr. Hisham Ashry, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Ashry works at Palm Beach Foot & Ankle in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kevin Lapoff, DPM
Dr. Kevin Lapoff, DPM
4.1 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Elgut, DPM
Dr. Daniel Elgut, DPM
4.8 (33)
View Profile
Dr. Xavier Sanchez, DPM
Dr. Xavier Sanchez, DPM
4.4 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida JFK Hospital.

Dr. Ashry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Foot & Ankle
    6609 Woolbright Rd Ste 418, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 244-4980
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ashry?

    Jul 21, 2021
    He saved my dad's foot, diabetic sores on his feet that wouldn't heal! He has treated me, my husband, and my sons with the best care ever! He listens and treats every single patient with care beyond compare!
    Candice Ashurst — Jul 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hisham Ashry, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hisham Ashry, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ashry to family and friends

    Dr. Ashry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ashry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hisham Ashry, DPM.

    About Dr. Hisham Ashry, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Creole and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285722884
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hisham Ashry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashry works at Palm Beach Foot & Ankle in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ashry’s profile.

    Dr. Ashry speaks Arabic, Creole and Spanish.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hisham Ashry, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.