Dr. Hisham Ashry, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hisham Ashry, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Palm Beach Foot & Ankle6609 Woolbright Rd Ste 418, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 244-4980Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
He saved my dad's foot, diabetic sores on his feet that wouldn't heal! He has treated me, my husband, and my sons with the best care ever! He listens and treats every single patient with care beyond compare!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Creole and Spanish
- 1285722884
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
