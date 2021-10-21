Dr. Hisham Awan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Awan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hisham Awan, MD
Dr. Hisham Awan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Awan works at
Dr. Awan's Office Locations
The Ohio State University - Wexner Medical Center915 Olentangy River Rd Ste 3200, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 366-4263Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Awan has operated on me 3 times -- my right olecranon in 2012, my right triceps in 2012, and my left wrist in 2017. He did an amazing job each time, and all 3 of my surgeries were a success. After my first surgery, I requested to have him perform my second 2 surgeries (all 3 stemmed from separate accidents). He has no arrogance in him and really came off as a regular guy. When I came back to see him in 2017, he also followed up on my elbow and looked at it, too.
About Dr. Hisham Awan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1578774907
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Ohio State University
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
