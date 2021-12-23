Overview

Dr. Hisham Baalbaki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Baalbaki works at Heart Health Center in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.