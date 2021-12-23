Dr. Hisham Baalbaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baalbaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Baalbaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hisham Baalbaki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Baalbaki works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Health Center201 E DR HICKS BLVD, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-8570
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baalbaki?
Dr Ba’albaki is an exceptional Doctor in that he has taken time to answer my questions fully, told me ways to improve my health and has always been respectful of my questions. His staff is always polite and thorough. Appointments have been easy to get and even when very busy they have been polite and respectful of my time. Glad I found a doctor like him.
About Dr. Hisham Baalbaki, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1518029354
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory University
- Amer U Beirut
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baalbaki accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baalbaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baalbaki works at
Dr. Baalbaki has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baalbaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baalbaki speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baalbaki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baalbaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baalbaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baalbaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.