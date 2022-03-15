See All Transplant Hepatologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Hisham Elgenaidi, MD

Transplant Hepatology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hisham Elgenaidi, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Elgenaidi works at Virtua Center for Liver Disease in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virtua Center for Liver Disease
    63 Kresson Rd Ste 102, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 796-9340
    Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation - Camden
    1601 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 796-9340

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Hisham Elgenaidi, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Hepatology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1073573663
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hisham Elgenaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elgenaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elgenaidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elgenaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Elgenaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elgenaidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elgenaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elgenaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

