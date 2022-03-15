Overview

Dr. Hisham Elgenaidi, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Elgenaidi works at Virtua Center for Liver Disease in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.