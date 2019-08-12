Dr. Hisham Hafez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hafez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Hafez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hisham Hafez, MD
Dr. Hisham Hafez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Fac Med Alexandria U and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Dr. Hafez works at
Dr. Hafez's Office Locations
Healthy Perspectives-innovative Mental Health Services Pllc30 Temple St Ste 105, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 880-9880
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Hafez for over 20 years. He has been a friend, compassionate, and understanding of anything we speak about. When I am in his office the only priority he has is "me" his patient I have complete trust in him and I know my ongoing care is very important to him.. Thank You, Dr.Hafez.
About Dr. Hisham Hafez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1326032525
Education & Certifications
- Yale U
- New York Medical College
- Alexandria U Main Hosp
- Fac Med Alexandria U
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hafez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hafez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hafez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hafez works at
Dr. Hafez has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hafez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafez.
