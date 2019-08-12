Overview of Dr. Hisham Hafez, MD

Dr. Hisham Hafez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Fac Med Alexandria U and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.



Dr. Hafez works at Healthy Perspectives in Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.