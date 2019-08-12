See All Psychiatrists in Nashua, NH
Dr. Hisham Hafez, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Nashua, NH
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hisham Hafez, MD

Dr. Hisham Hafez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Fac Med Alexandria U and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

Dr. Hafez works at Healthy Perspectives in Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hafez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthy Perspectives-innovative Mental Health Services Pllc
    30 Temple St Ste 105, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 880-9880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern New Hampshire Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluation
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluation

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Hisham Hafez, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326032525
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Residency
    Internship
    • Alexandria U Main Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Fac Med Alexandria U
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hisham Hafez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hafez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hafez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hafez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hafez has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hafez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hafez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hafez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

