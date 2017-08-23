Overview of Dr. Hisham Hakim, MD

Dr. Hisham Hakim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Citizens Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hakim works at Greystone Neurology Center in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Sylacauga, AL and Talladega, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.