Dr. Hisham Hakim, MD
Overview of Dr. Hisham Hakim, MD
Dr. Hisham Hakim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Citizens Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Hakim's Office Locations
Greystone Neurology7500 Hugh Daniel Dr Ste 250, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 991-3300
Greystone Neurology Associates234 N Broadway Ave, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (256) 249-5500
Gracestone Neurology120 S ANNISTON AVE, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (256) 249-5500
Hakim Hisham MD202 Medical Park, Talladega, AL 35160 Directions (256) 362-7009
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Citizens Baptist Medical Center
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Referred to Dr Hakim after my Dr of 26 years dropped me. I have a ton of serious health issues and Hakim and Danne McLain have been wonderful in treating these problems. Yes appointments can run behind but I believe it is worth the wait, They take whatever time is needed for each patient. I have never been rushed through my appointments. Thorough explanations and discussions for each issue with answers that a patient can understand.
About Dr. Hisham Hakim, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and German
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Hakim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakim accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakim speaks Arabic, French and German.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakim.
