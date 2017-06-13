Dr. Hisham Hamza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hisham Hamza, MD
Overview
Dr. Hisham Hamza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Hamza works at
Locations
-
1
Corning Metpath558 Commons Way Bldg E, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 736-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Dept. of US Army Medical Active Duty
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Republic Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely LOVE Dr. Hamza and so do my kids!!! He is so kind, intelligent, compassionate, and he listens to your concerns and he never seems rushed. He treats my children as if they were his only patient!!! HIGHLY, HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM!!!!
About Dr. Hisham Hamza, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1154439610
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamza works at
Dr. Hamza speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.