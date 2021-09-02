See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Hisham Hatoum, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hisham Hatoum, MD

Dr. Hisham Hatoum, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Hatoum works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hatoum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington
    1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1583

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Hisham Hatoum, MD

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1427372879
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

